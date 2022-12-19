Submit a Tip
S.C. man charged with arson in Darlington County house fire

Kelly Russell Gee
Kelly Russell Gee(DARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in the September house fire in Hartsville.

Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road on September 28.

Following an investigation, Kelly Russell Gee, 39, of Kershaw County, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree arson.

Gee was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Sunday.

This incident is currently pending in Circuit Court and no further information can be released.

