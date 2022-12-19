Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

R. Kelly’s former manager gets a year in prison for theater threat

FILE - R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in...
FILE - R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s onetime manager was sentenced Monday to a year in federal prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star.

The punishment won’t add to the time ex-manager Donnell Russell is already set to serve for a different effort to squelch sexual abuse claims against Kelly.

Russell worked with Kelly as the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling singer was starting to face what would become a tide of accusations, and eventually a sex trafficking conviction. Russell repeatedly sought to suppress the allegations, prosecutors said.

Russell told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he had “made bad judgments” after starting to work with Kelly on what Russell described as intellectual property matters.

“I’m not a horrible person,” Russell said.

The theater threat came shortly before the scheduled start of a December 2018 Manhattan premiere of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series, which spotlighted allegations that Kelly had sexually abused women and girls. A live panel discussion, including several women featured in the documentary, was to follow the screening.

The phone call claimed that someone at the event had a gun and intended to fire. The screening was canceled and the theater evacuated.

In that case, a jury convicted Russell in July of threatening physical harm through interstate communication, while acquitting him of conspiracy. Russell’s defense argued that there were lots of phone calls to the theater that day, and that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove he committed a crime.

Days after the jury verdict, Russell pleaded guilty to an interstate stalking charge involving one of Kelly’s sexual abuse accusers. A Brooklyn federal judge sentenced Russell last month to 20 months in prison for conduct that included sending threatening messages to the woman and later publishing explicit photos of her online.

Russell, 47, is due to turn himself in next year to serve his sentences in both cases simultaneously.

Kelly, meanwhile, was sentenced in June to 30 years in prison in his sex trafficking and racketeering case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy stabbed 2 people before running away
.
VIDEO: Community gathers to honor Heather Elvis, bring awareness to other missing person cases
Kelly Russell Gee
S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the...
Agents seize zebra, giraffe bones from woman flying back from Kenya