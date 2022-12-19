Myrtle Beach menorah lightings kick off Hanukkah

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common will host the second menorah lighting of the season Monday evening in Valor park.

Rabbi Avi and Temple Emanu-El will light the menorah in Valor Park at 5:00 p.m.

The event will include prayers, holiday songs and traditional jelly doughnuts.

For additional information about the event, please contact Temple Emanu-El.

Monday marks the second day of Hanukkah.

Temple Shalom held a menorah lighting on Sunday at Valor Park.

