Myrtle Beach menorah lightings kick off Hanukkah

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common will host the second menorah lighting of the season Monday evening in Valor park.

Rabbi Avi and Temple Emanu-El will light the menorah in Valor Park at 5:00 p.m.

The event will include prayers, holiday songs and traditional jelly doughnuts.

For additional information about the event, please contact Temple Emanu-El.

Monday marks the second day of Hanukkah.

Temple Shalom held a menorah lighting on Sunday at Valor Park.

