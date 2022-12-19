Myrtle Beach menorah lightings kick off Hanukkah
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Market Common will host the second menorah lighting of the season Monday evening in Valor park.
Rabbi Avi and Temple Emanu-El will light the menorah in Valor Park at 5:00 p.m.
The event will include prayers, holiday songs and traditional jelly doughnuts.
For additional information about the event, please contact Temple Emanu-El.
Monday marks the second day of Hanukkah.
Temple Shalom held a menorah lighting on Sunday at Valor Park.
