Myrtle Beach gas prices continue to fall; expert says it won’t last

A person mans the pump as they fill the tank of someone that pulled up.
A person mans the pump as they fill the tank of someone that pulled up.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach fell an additional 9 cents over last week, officials said.

GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach shows a median of $2.72, 45.5 cents lower than a month ago and 24 cents lower than last year.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average is down 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range,” De Haan said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.

“Diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead,” said De Haan. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward.”

Historical gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach and the national average going back 10 years:

  • December 19, 2021: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
  • December 19, 2020: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
  • December 19, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
  • December 19, 2018: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
  • December 19, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
  • December 19, 2016: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)
  • December 19, 2015: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)
  • December 19, 2014: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
  • December 19, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)
  • December 19, 2012: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.22/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Fayetteville- $2.81/g, down 10.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.92/g.
  • North Carolina- $2.92/g, down 9.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/g.
  • South Carolina- $2.77/g, down 11.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.88/g.

