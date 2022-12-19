Submit a Tip
HOLIDAY TRAVEL GUIDE: AAA predicts nearly 1.8M South Carolinians will travel for holidays

Here are some tips on how to manage holiday travel hassle. (Source: CNN, BWI MARSHALL AIRPORT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of South Carolinians heading out on the road or flying to their holiday destinations could be record-breaking this season.

AAA Carolinas predicts nearly 1.8 million people will be heading out of town to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones. It’s an increase of 68,000 people compared to 2021 and a new record-high for year-end holiday travel in South Carolina.

“Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down,” said Debbie Hass, vice president of travel for AAA.

Drivers should prepare for delays with over 1.6 million South Carolina travelers expected to be out on the roads.

AAA states the most congested days on the road are forecast to be the Friday before Christmas, Dec. 27, Dec. 28 and Monday, Jan. 2.

INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, predicts that the single busiest travel day will be Dec. 27.

Here’s a look at the best and worst times to travel by car:

Friday, Dec. 23:

  • Worst time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24:

  • Worst time: Noon – 7 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 11 a.m., after 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25:

  • Minimal traffic expected

Monday, Dec. 26:

  • Worst time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 12 p.m., after 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27:

  • Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28:

  • Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29:

  • Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30:

  • Worst time: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 2 p.m., after 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31:

  • Minimal traffic expected

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023:

  • Minimal traffic expected

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023:

  • Worst time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Best time: Before 3 p.m., after 8 p.m.

AAA advises drivers to leave early in the morning or later at night to avoid any holiday backups.

For those opting to fly to their destinations, AAA said to expect longer lines due to the strong demand for air travel. The agency also warns travelers to be sure to check their flight status because of the winter weather hitting much of the country.

“Snow and other winter conditions can not only cause delays and cancellations, but combine that with strong demand during this season, and you can have a hard time getting re-booked in a hurry,” AAA Carolinas stated.

If you’re flying out of the Myrtle Beach International Airport, be sure to get to the airport early due to parking issues. There have been several instances where parking lots around the airport have been at capacity.

MYR is in the process of expanding its parking lots to keep up with demand. The project includes over 400 new long-term parking spots and 40 new spots in the airport’s cell lot.

