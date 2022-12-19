Grand Strand Jewish community spreads love during Hannukah amid concerns over antisemitic flyers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hannukah is a holiday that’s all about spreading love and kindness to one another.

“Treat your neighbor as you want him or her to treat you,” said David Weissman, the rabbi for Temple Shalom. “That is a prime teaching of Judaism.”

But this year’s Hannukah comes at a time when many antisemitic flyers have been discovered up and down the Grand Strand.

Law enforcement from North Myrtle Beach all the way down to Pawleys Island has received reports of the hateful messages in people’s yards.

The Jewish community says it’s aware of the flyers but it won’t stop them from celebrating this holiday season.

“We tried to combat antisemitism in all its forms. Our core belief is that we should be alert to them and expose them wherever they occurred,” said Weissman.

Just recently, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed a resolution opposing antisemitism and all forms of hate after hearing about the flyers being put in yards.

The city of North Myrtle Beach also condemned all forms of hate in reaction to the flyers.

Meanwhile, during the second night of the menorah lighting at Valor Park in Myrtle Beach, extra security was on hand as a precaution.

But despite the uptick in flyers, it didn’t stop more than 50 people from gathering at the menorah lighting.

“Love, love, love. That’s really what it’s all about,” said Weissman.

Weissman added that the Jewish community will continue to light a candle for the next six days and have a Hannukah prayer.

