Florence police discover body after hearing shots fired; homicide investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after Florence police discovered a body in an empty lot.

Officers said they heard a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Brunson Street.

When they responded to the area, they found a body in a vacant lot.

The Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Sieban with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or esieban@cityofflorence.com.

