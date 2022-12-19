FIRST ALERT: Series of storms may impact holiday travel this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a gloomy week of weather. We’ll have on and off showers with a cold blast of arctic air by Christmas

TONIGHT

Clouds will be increasing this evening from our next storm system. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with overnight lows dropping down down in the mid 30s inland and upper 30s in the Grand Strand

SERIES OF STORMS

We have three storm system that will moving through our area this week.

STORM #1

This storm will arrive Tuesday night, however it provide cloudy Tuesday. Rain chances will return tomorrow afternoon. The showers come from a warm front, the rain will start in Georgetown and will continue to push towards the North. We’re expecting widespread showers tonight and with the rain tapering off Wednesday morning.

STORM #2

This system will arrive Thursday, this will bring another round of showers across our area along with warmer temperatures. Highs are going to be slightly above average in the low 60s. Rain will clear out by Thursday night.

STORM #3

This system will arrive Friday afternoon, this system won’t bring that much rain, as all the moisture will be sucked up in the Midwest by bringing heavy snow there.. So if you’re traveling to the Midwest or having family coming down from there, this may caused a few travel issues. The rain chances will end by Friday night, however behind that is cold blast of arctic air.

Series of storms this week (WMBF)

COLD BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR

A powerful cold front will blast through the area on Friday resulting in a dramatic drop in temperatures for the Christmas holiday. Friday morning temperatures will likely be the 50s to near 60. As the front blows through, very strong winds will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will fall very fast through the afternoon and into Friday night. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.

By Christmas Eve morning, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s with wind wind chills likely near 10 or lower. High temperatures both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will only reach into the 30s.

Cold Christmas Weekend (WMBF)

