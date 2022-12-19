Deputies: Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy stabbed 2 people before running away

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

Deputies say Jevon Jeffries ran away after stabbing and cutting two people around 3 a.m. Monday.

This is the second time he has run away in the last month and it is unknown if he is armed at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Jevon Jeffries is 5′8″, 125 lbs. He was last seen in the 700 block of Craig Circle in Bennettsville, wearing blue sweatpants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Investigator Sessoms at 843-897-4811 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

