Crews fighting house fire in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are fighting a two-alarm fire in Georgetown County Monday afternoon.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS said firefighters were called to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Bruorton Rd. around 1 p.m.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS urges those in the area to use caution as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

