Crews fighting house fire in Georgetown County
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are fighting a two-alarm fire in Georgetown County Monday afternoon.
Georgetown County Fire and EMS said firefighters were called to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Bruorton Rd. around 1 p.m.
Georgetown County Fire and EMS urges those in the area to use caution as crews work to extinguish the blaze.
This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
