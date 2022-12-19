Community gathers to honor Heather Elvis, bring awareness to other missing person cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family members and those in the Grand Strand community gathered Sunday to honor Heather Elvis on the ninth anniversary of her disappearance.

Elvis was last seen on December 17, 2013, near the area of Peachtree Landing. Her body has not been recovered.

The annual “Night of HELPP” vigil has been held each year to call attention to missing person cases in the community and provide support to families during the holiday season.

Those who came lit candles, prayed and encouraged others who are struggling.

“Leading up to the holidays is awful,” said Debbi Elvis, Heather’s mother. “And being able to focus on helping somebody else is what gets me through the holidays. That’s why I think it’s so important people get involved in other things as well.”

The Elvis family said it will continue the vigil and hope to one day get closure in Heather’s case.

