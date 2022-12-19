City of Florence launches website for stormwater master plan

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence has launched a new website that will help develop a stormwater master plan for the city.

The new site allows people to learn more about the stormwater plan and its challenges.

The master plan looks to address existing and future flooding concerns while also trying to make the stormwater runoff as clean and free of debris as possible.

On the new site, residents will be able to type in their addresses and determine if stormwater issues exist near their homes and be informed of planned work for the area.

The website also includes a survey for residents.

City staff wants residents to help them determine the exact locations where stormwater issues persist. Some of those issues include flooded yards, impassable streets, or discolored or foul-smelling stormwater runoff or sediment deposits after a storm.

All Florence residents are encouraged to take part in the survey.

