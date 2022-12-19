Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City of Florence launches website for stormwater master plan

The city of Florence launched a new website to help develop a stormwater master plan for the...
The city of Florence launched a new website to help develop a stormwater master plan for the city.(Source: City of Florence)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Florence has launched a new website that will help develop a stormwater master plan for the city.

The new site allows people to learn more about the stormwater plan and its challenges.

MORE INFORMATION | City of Florence Stormwater Master Plan Site

The master plan looks to address existing and future flooding concerns while also trying to make the stormwater runoff as clean and free of debris as possible.

On the new site, residents will be able to type in their addresses and determine if stormwater issues exist near their homes and be informed of planned work for the area.

The website also includes a survey for residents.

City staff wants residents to help them determine the exact locations where stormwater issues persist. Some of those issues include flooded yards, impassable streets, or discolored or foul-smelling stormwater runoff or sediment deposits after a storm.

All Florence residents are encouraged to take part in the survey.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy stabbed 2 people before running away
.
VIDEO: Community gathers to honor Heather Elvis, bring awareness to other missing person cases
Daniel Crum
Conway man faces sexual exploitation charges after ‘criminal activity’ investigation on Snapchat
HOLIDAY TRAVEL GUIDE: AAA predicts nearly 1.8M South Carolinians will travel for holidays