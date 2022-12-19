Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Authorities arrest 18-year-old in connection to shooting at Florence apartment complex

Tylik Brown
Tylik Brown(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of opening fire in a Florence apartment complex parking lot last week.

Florence police and Florence County deputies took 18-year-old Tylik Brown into custody on Friday in the Timmonsville area.

RELATED COVERAGE | Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence apartment complex parking lot, police say

The arrest stems from a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon at the Coit Village apartment complex off North Coit Street. Investigators said Brown shot at the victim after a verbal fight in the parking lot.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Brown faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy stabbed 2 people before running away
.
VIDEO: Community gathers to honor Heather Elvis, bring awareness to other missing person cases
Kelly Russell Gee
S.C. man charged with arson in Darlington County house fire
Dominique Brand
Sentencing date scheduled for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Horry County grandmother