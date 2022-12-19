Authorities arrest 18-year-old in connection to shooting at Florence apartment complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of opening fire in a Florence apartment complex parking lot last week.

Florence police and Florence County deputies took 18-year-old Tylik Brown into custody on Friday in the Timmonsville area.

The arrest stems from a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon at the Coit Village apartment complex off North Coit Street. Investigators said Brown shot at the victim after a verbal fight in the parking lot.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Brown faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.

