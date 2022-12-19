Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21 (bottom left); Romekia Robinson, 21 (bottom center); and Marquina Capers, 23 (bottom right).(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Amia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the store on Wednesday evening. Police said the suspects sped away in a vehicle as officers approached the scene.

Officers followed the car, which was clocked at traveling 133 mph. The suspects then began throwing the stolen merchandise out of the car’s windows, police said.

Police said the vehicle was finally stopped, and all five women inside the car were arrested. All five women are from Shreveport, Louisiana, which is about 70 miles south of the Ulta Beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police arrested:

  • Kyshawn Winston, 23
  • Deja Hunter, 22
  • Kayla Jones, 21
  • Romekia Robinson, 21
  • Marquina Capers, 23

Following a search, police said they found the stolen Ulta items inside the getaway car, along with a gun. The merchandise was valued at $6,000.

The women are facing a variety of charges and are being held at the Miller County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. “resort” last week.
2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel
De'Marius Alewine
Warrants: Man pointed gun at group of six people along Myrtle Beach street
12-year-old Marlboro County boy found after stabbing 2 people, running away

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy stabbed 2 people before running away
.
VIDEO: Community gathers to honor Heather Elvis, bring awareness to other missing person cases
LIVE: President Biden hosts Hanukkah reception
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Police investigate shooting in Myrtle Beach