2 women arrested after shooting at Ocean Blvd. motel

Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. “resort” last week.
Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. "resort" last week.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women have been arrested and charged after a shooting at an Ocean Blvd. motel last week.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the Wave Rider Resort at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14 after a victim was shot in the stomach and the suspects fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a hospital; however, their condition has not been released.

Police searched the third-floor room at the Wave Rider and found fentanyl, cocaine base and marijuana, according to the report.

MBPD charged Stephanie Lee Hamilton, 33, with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and simple possession of marijuana, according to the report.

Latrica Nicole Siegle, 37, was charged for allegedly giving a false name.

Multiple residents told WMBF News a lot of the units in the building are owned by people and who are long-term residents and many of them know each other.

They said the woman who lives in the room where the shooting took place has only been there for a couple of weeks, but there have been noise complaints made against her.

No other details are currently available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

