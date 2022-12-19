2 seriously injured in Myrtle Beach shooting; police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cedar Street, off Highway 501.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found two people with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm there is no threat to the public.

