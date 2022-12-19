Submit a Tip
2 hospitalized, displaced after Little River house fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Little River Monday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the house fire on Rosebud Lane at 8:39 a.m.

The fire is now under control; however, two people are displaced. They will receive help from the Red Cross of South Carolina.

Horry County police assisted on the call.

The fire is under investigation.

