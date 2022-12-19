Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy

FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A crash involving an Amish horse and buggy left one child dead and another injured.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the crash happened Friday afternoon along State Route 325.

Troopers said the buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children.

The two children were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, where one of them later died. Troopers did not clarify the age of the child, and a crash report was not yet available.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing 12-year-old Marlboro County boy stabbed 2 people before running away
.
VIDEO: Community gathers to honor Heather Elvis, bring awareness to other missing person cases
Kelly Russell Gee
S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire
York Regional Police tactical officers stand in the lobby of a condominium building in Vaughan,...
Police: Condo resident killed 5 at Toronto-area building
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Virginia woman admitted she found the...
Agents seize zebra, giraffe bones from woman flying back from Kenya