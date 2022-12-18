Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Argentina wins the World Cup, beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final

Fireworks go off on the pitch ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and...
Fireworks go off on the pitch ahead of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.(Christophe Ena | AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Argentina has won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

The 2022 World Cup final will be decided on penalties. Argentina and France scored a goal each in extra time to make it 3-3.

Kylian Mbappé has scored on a penalty kick with just a few minutes remaining of extra time. That’s a hat-trick for the Frenchman.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal of the match in the second period of extra time.

Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France at half-time in the World Cup final after goals by Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Mbappé made it 2-2 in the second half with two goals. Just one minute after scoring on the penalty he forward striked again, on a volley.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

Messi is making a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.

Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi has said this is likely to be his last World Cup.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Proposed bill to raise money on new residents when it comes to getting their driver license
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.
Police: Man charged for shooting 6 puppies in the head, throwing them off cliff

Latest News

VIDEO: Nearly 11,000 holiday wreaths for veterans laid at Florence National Cemetery
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Los Angeles mountain lion important to ecologists' studies
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast