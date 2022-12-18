Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigation closes traffic in Socastee area

(Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening.

The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation has shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive.

Details about the nature of the investigation were not immediately available.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Those nearby may also see an increased number of officers.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Proposed bill to raise money on new residents when it comes to getting their driver license
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
Authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after going on a shooting spree at several...
Man arrested after shooting spree with AR-15-style weapon at Orlando resorts, authorities say
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt
Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt

Latest News

VIDEO: Nearly 11,000 holiday wreaths for veterans laid at Florence National Cemetery
It's the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl where UConn and Marshall will go head to head
Fans share excitement for Myrtle Beach Bowl between Marshall, UConn
VIDEO: Fans share excitement for Myrtle Beach Bowl between Marshall, UConn
VIDEO: Fans share excitment for Myrtle Beach Bowl between Marshall, UConn
Chilly weather sticking around
FIRST ALERT: Chilly for now, but much colder weather ahead