FIRST ALERT: Sunshine is back today with cooler temperatures sticking around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for a sunny Sunday with colder weather on the way later this week.

TODAY

Winds are going to shift out from the North. This will help bring cooler air all across the Pee Dee. This will keep our afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. On the bright side, at least we’ll see nothing blue skies and sunshine tomorrow!

Sunshine is back today (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll have mostly clear skies tonight and northerly winds. This is going to give us a set up for a cold start to our Monday morning’s commute. Overnight lows are going to drop in the upper 20s inland and low 30s in the Grand Strand.

TOMORROW

Sunshine continues for Monday with chilly temperatures sticking around for the week ahead. We have the Myrtle Beach Bowl going on this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be near 50 degrees at kickoff with plenty of sunshine.

Staying dry for the Myrtle Beach Bowl (WMBF)

CHRISTMAS ARCTIC BLAST

A chilly and unsettled weather pattern shapes up for next week with a few systems offering the chance of a little rain at times. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side. All eyes are on the Christmas holiday as a blast of Arctic air is looking more likely to spread across the US. High temperatures by the Christmas weekend will likely only reach the 30s with gusty winds and very nights.

Chilly weather sticking around (WMBF)

