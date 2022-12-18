FIRST ALERT: Chilly start to the week ahead of Christmas cold blast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny and chilly weather today will be followed by rain chances through the middle of the week and then a blast of Arctic air for Christmas.

TODAY

The morning will be clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s and areas of heavy frost this morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will struggle into the upper 40s to near 50.

Staying dry for the Myrtle Beach Bowl (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE

Tuesday will see skies turning mostly cloudy and temperatures remaining chilly, only climbing into the middle and upper 40s. A few light sprinkles will be possible by the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday will see a better chance of light rain at times especially through the morning. Temperatures will remain cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A surge of warmer weather arrives on Thursday as temperatures reach the lower 60s. The warmth will be accompanied by a surge of moisture leading to rain chances and the risk of heavy rain at times on Thursday.

CHRISTMAS ARCTIC BLAST

A powerful cold front will blast through the area on Friday resulting in a dramatic drop in temperatures for the Christmas holiday. Friday morning temperatures will likely be the 50s to near 60. As the front blows through, very strong winds will usher in much colder air. Temperatures will fall very fast through the afternoon and into Friday night. Winds may gust as high as 45 mph.

By Christmas Eve morning, temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s with wind wind chills likely near 10 or lower. High temperatures both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will only reach into the 30s.

