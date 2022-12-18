Submit a Tip
Fans share excitement for Myrtle Beach Bowl between Marshall, UConn

By Natasha Laguerre
Dec. 18, 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fans of both Marshall and UConn got a chance to fire up their teams ahead of Monday’s third-annual Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The fanbases gathered at The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach for a pep rally Sunday. The event featured performances from each school’s band and cheerleaders, along with plenty of food for those coming out.

MORE COVERAGE | UConn, Marshall arrive for upcoming Myrtle Beach Bowl

Marshall comes with an 8-4 record in a season that included wins over Notre Dame and James Madison in their first year in the Sun Belt Conference. UConn, meanwhile, went 6-6 as an independent but is making its first bowl appearance since 2015.

Fans at Sunday’s pep rally said they’re ready to see what their team has to offer on the field.

“Two great minds I think Marshall will overcome and I think they will win tomorrow,” said Bill McGraw, a Marshall fan in town for the game.

“We want everything to come out wonderful for both teams. We want the best for both of them. As long as the kids have a good time,” said Rody Tindel, a UConn fan.

Kickoff for the matchup is set for 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available and the game can also be seen on ESPN.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

