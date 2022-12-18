Crews respond to pair of crashes on Highway 501, 1 hurt

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Sunday to a pair of crashes in the Conway area that left one person hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue said two wrecks each involving two vehicles happened in the area of Highway 501 and Wonderland Road at around 12:30 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

