“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson.” Man accused of killing two-year-old granted bond, grandparents speak

The Columbia Fire Department Assistant Chief George Adams defended his son, Grant Adams, who is out of jail tonight after being charged with homicide by child abuse.

Police say he was arrested yesterday following the death of a two-year-old on November 25, 2022, a child who was not his.

The grandparents of two-year-old Ka’Marion Jackson pleaded with the judge to not give Adams bond Friday morning. They told the judge this was not the first time Adams abused their grandson.

“We’ve been failed. I lost a grandson, that I can never get back,” said Lakeisha Lewis, Ka’Marion’s grandmother.

Two-year-old Ka’Marion Jackson who died on November 25, 2022 from injuires. (Family member)

Lakeisha Lewis is the grandmother to two-year-old Ka’Marion Jackson. Lewis told a judge on Friday that Adams abused her grandson for the first time back in February. The child’s grandparents allege that the two-year-old returned from Adams home with two broken wrists.

The SC Department of Social Services is currently investigating the first alleged incident of abuse that took place in February.

“When you can abuse a child at the extent that my grandson was abused, you are a monster. Not only to my grandson, but to the community, and I’m praying for justice. Not just for him but for every child that has been hurt, harmed, or endangered by someone,” said Lewis.

On Friday, Adams stood in front of the judge for an incident that happened back in September. Investigators say Adams drove Ka’Marion to the hospital where he told doctors the child fell from a playpen.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the South Carolina Department of Social Services after doctors determined that the child’s injuries were not consistent with a fall.

In court, state prosecutors claimed Ka’Marion suffered a fractured skull and that a fall from a two-foot-tall playpen would not have caused that.

The child’s grandparents said in court that Ka’Marion spent a month in the hospital before he died on Nov. 25. Ka’Marion’s mother was also in court. Her parents say she was living with Adams because the two were in a relationship and shared a child together. Ka’Marion was the product of a previous relationship.

Lewis says Ka’Marion’s funeral was on Wednesday. A second court appearance for Adams has not yet been set.

