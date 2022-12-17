Trio of new Horry County Council members sworn in ahead of new year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Council welcomed in three new council members Friday, replacing three others ahead of the new year.

Jenna Dukes, Tom Anderson and Michael Masciarelli were elected to serve on Horry County Council in November. Outgoing members Harold Worley, Johnny Vaught and Orton Bellamy said their goodbyes earlier this week at the council’s final meeting of 2022.

Dukes, a pharmacist in North Myrtle Beach, is the first woman to serve on the council in more than a decade. She defeated Worley to represent District 1, a position the latter held for two decades.

Tom Anderson, who served nearly 20 years on Conway City Council, takes over District 7 from Bellamy, covering Conway and Bucksport.

Masciarelli replaces Vaught who lost his seat in District 8 after running for council chairman against Mark Lazarus and Johnny Gardner. District 8 includes portions of Conway and Forestbrook and the Highway 544 corridor.

All three newcomers say their districts are facing issues with infrastructure and transportation.

“The roads to me and a lot of my constituents are inadequate,” said Masciarelli.

They also understand that there is no easy fix to some of the major roads like Highway 501, but believe they can create alternate routes to alleviate traffic from highly congested areas of their districts throughout the county.

“I would love to see the Highway 31 extension into North Carolina happen during my four-year term,” said Dukes. “It’s something we need and will alleviate a lot of the problems.”

Anderson says improving the roads will also help improve public safety throughout the county.

“It’s nice to make it to Costco in 20 minutes, but it’s a lot nicer when you need an ambulance or a police officer. I really want to work on that and see if we can buckle down and help move transportation forward,” said Anderson.

Also sworn in were several re-elected members to the council, including Al Allen, Tyler Servant, Bill Howard and Johnny Gardner.

Gardner will serve a second term as Horry County Council Chairman and said he’s excited to welcome in new members.

“We’ve had an incredibly successful four years and I believe we will have another successful four years in the upcoming future,” said Gardner.

The new members of Horry County Council don’t officially take office until Jan. 1, with the first meeting of the new year set to take place on Jan. 10.

