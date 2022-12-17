Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Missing American student reunited with his mom, French source reports

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American college student reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has been reunited with his mother.

A French diplomatic source reported Kenny Deland Jr. is now with his mother in the city of Lyon.

The two are expected to return to the United States soon.

On Friday, Deland had told relatives he was safe in Spain.

The family has not revealed what he told them about his whereabouts for the past two weeks.

Deland’s parents previously said they had not heard from their son since Nov. 27.

An investigation was opened two days later after fellow students at the University of Grenoble Alpes reported him missing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Smallwood is facing animal cruelty charges.
Police: Man charged for shooting 6 puppies in the head, throwing them off cliff
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Proposed bill to raise money on new residents when it comes to getting their driver license
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
3 hurt in Carolina Forest-area crash
3 hurt after multi-car crash in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton...
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
Report: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolates
'Survivor' winner Mike Gabler reportedly told host and executive producer Jeff Probst that he...
‘Survivor’ winner Mike Gabler to donate $1 million prize to veterans in need: reports
Police lights file graphic.
Safety agency: Washington small plane crashed on test flight
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say