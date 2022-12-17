Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free cat adoptions this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A week after offering free dog adoptions, the Grand Strand Humane Society will now give feline friends the chance to find forever homes ahead of Christmas.

The GSHS will hold free adoption events Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the GSHS location at Tanger Outlets off Highway 501, across from the Carolina Pottery and next door to The Uniform Outlet.

The adoptions also include vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping and deworming along with a stocking full of toys and other goodies.

