Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free cat adoptions this weekend
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A week after offering free dog adoptions, the Grand Strand Humane Society will now give feline friends the chance to find forever homes ahead of Christmas.

The GSHS will hold free adoption events Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the GSHS location at Tanger Outlets off Highway 501, across from the Carolina Pottery and next door to The Uniform Outlet.

The adoptions also include vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping and deworming along with a stocking full of toys and other goodies.

