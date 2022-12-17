FIRST ALERT: Dry and brisk weekend followed an arctic blast for Christmas weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s not a single chance for rain however it’s going to be a chilly weekend.

TODAY

We’ll be dry today, however it’s going to be a cloudy one. That is all thanks to a weak storm system to our South. The only thing that storm system is going to bring to us, is a cloudy Saturday with cool temperatures. Highs are going to reach in the mid 50s inland and upper 50s along the Grand Strand.

Cloudy Saturday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

As the weak storm system pushes off to sea, clouds are going to be gradually clearing throughout the night. It’s going to be another cold night with overnight lows dropping in the mid 30s inland and upper 30s in the Grand Strand.

TOMORROW

Winds are going to shift out from the North. This will help bring cooler air all across the Pee Dee. This will keep our afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. On the bright side, at least we’ll see nothing blue skies and sunshine tomorrow!

Dry & brisk weekend ahead (WMBF)

CHRISTMAS ARCTIC BLAST

A chilly and unsettled weather pattern shapes up for next week with a few systems offering the chance of a little rain at times. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side. All eyes are on the Christmas holiday as a blast of Arctic air is looking more likely to spread across the US. High temperatures by the Christmas weekend will likely only reach the 30s with gusty winds and very nights.

Arctic blast arriving before Christmas (WMBF)

