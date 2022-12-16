Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.(Alessandro Cirella via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
3 hurt in Carolina Forest-area crash
3 hurt after multi-car crash in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

VIDEO: Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling children’s Christmas presents
VIDEO: Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling childrens’ Christmas presents
.
VIDEO: Volunteers prep annual Grand Strand Community Christmas dinner for 14,500
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh indicted by grand jury on tax evasion charges
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh indicted by grand jury on tax evasion charges
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans