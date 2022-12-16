Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women.

Deputies said over several months someone has been sending sexually explicit messages to women through different social media platforms and through text messages.

We spoke with the women outside the Law Enforcement Center.

“It’s very derogatory,” said Kayla Ottino. “It’s very demeaning.”

Many of the women shared the text messages with FOX Carolina News, however, most of them are too inappropriate to print.

One message read in part, “I can’t believe someone spent so much money to look so cheap.”

Another said, “The face of a middle aged suburban alcoholic wife.”

Ottino said her heart drops whenever she sees a notification on her phone now.

The messages started coming months ago for some, weeks ago for others and, for a few, it’s been happening for years.

The texts are impossible to block, too. Each week the sender changes their phone number.

“The very first message I received I assumed it was somebody who had my number from a long time ago because the number was not in my phone and they were just messing around,” said Ashley Benson, who got her first message on Nov. 18.

After a few weeks of messages, she had enough and posted about her experience on Facebook.

She found out she wasn’t alone.

“I had no idea who any of these other women were,” she said. “I had no idea that this was going to blow up to the capacity that it has.”

Benson said their group has grown to almost 30 women.

Some of the women tried to stop the messages before, asking their phone companies for help or filing police reports, but now they’re teaming up.

“We decided we should all rally together and kind of stick together and support each other in this crazy, crazy saga,” Benson said.

Because the messages are getting more extreme.

“He said we were punching bags. It’s definitely escalated,” Benson said. “The repercussions of just insulting people constantly, I don’t want to know the end result of what could happen to someone if they get that text message on the wrong day.”

The suspect obtained their phone numbers through “unknown means,” deputies said, and there may be more victims.

Anyone who has experienced similar harassment is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-23-CRIME.

