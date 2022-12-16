Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Surveillance video shows thief throwing rock through Benjamin’s Bakery, stealing donation box

The search is on for the person who broke into a Surfside Beach staple and stole a donation box.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for the person who broke into a Surfside Beach staple and stole a donation box.

WMBF News obtained surveillance video showing the burglar throwing a rock through the glass door of Benjamin’s Bakery on Thursday morning and kicking down the glass before climbing through and taking the donation box. The crime happened in less than 15 seconds.

WMBF News reporter Samuel Shelton spoke with the owner of Benjamin’s Bakery and the Surfside Beach Police Chief about this brazen burglary. He will have the latest on the search for the thief on WMBF News starting at 4 p.m.

The owner of Benjamin’s Bakery, Lee Zulanch, said the morning baker was inside the walk-in freezer during the break-in and didn’t hear anything. Zulanch said it was a blessing the baker didn’t hear anything because no one was hurt during the break-in.

Zulanch said the money in the donation box is given to local charities such as All 4 Paws. He said he was not sure how much was inside the box at the time of the theft.

The Surfside Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the thief.

Police: Burglar steals from donation bucket from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach
Police: Burglar steals from donation bucket from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach(Surfside Beach PD/Facebook)

They said he is a white man, between 5′6″ to 5′10″ tall and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, khaki cargo pants, black tennis shoes and dark ski cap.

Police are also asking people in the area around Benjamin’s Bakery to check any surveillance camera footage between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Colleen Kehoe at 843-913-6356 or the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
3 hurt in Carolina Forest-area crash
3 hurt after multi-car crash in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
SURVEILLANCE: Thief breaks into Benjamin's Bakery in Surfside Beach, steals donation box
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Alex Murdaugh indicted by grand jury on tax evasion charges
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday.
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school