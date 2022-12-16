WATCH: Surveillance video shows thief throwing rock through Benjamin’s Bakery, stealing donation box

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for the person who broke into a Surfside Beach staple and stole a donation box.

WMBF News obtained surveillance video showing the burglar throwing a rock through the glass door of Benjamin’s Bakery on Thursday morning and kicking down the glass before climbing through and taking the donation box. The crime happened in less than 15 seconds.

WMBF News reporter Samuel Shelton spoke with the owner of Benjamin’s Bakery and the Surfside Beach Police Chief about this brazen burglary. He will have the latest on the search for the thief on WMBF News starting at 4 p.m.

The owner of Benjamin’s Bakery, Lee Zulanch, said the morning baker was inside the walk-in freezer during the break-in and didn’t hear anything. Zulanch said it was a blessing the baker didn’t hear anything because no one was hurt during the break-in.

Zulanch said the money in the donation box is given to local charities such as All 4 Paws. He said he was not sure how much was inside the box at the time of the theft.

The Surfside Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the thief.

Police: Burglar steals from donation bucket from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach (Surfside Beach PD/Facebook)

They said he is a white man, between 5′6″ to 5′10″ tall and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, khaki cargo pants, black tennis shoes and dark ski cap.

Police are also asking people in the area around Benjamin’s Bakery to check any surveillance camera footage between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Colleen Kehoe at 843-913-6356 or the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.