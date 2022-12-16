Volunteers preparing 14,500 meals for annual Community Christmas Dinner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 300 volunteers are hard at work preparing for the 34th Community Christmas Dinner.

The Community Christmas Dinner started back in 1989 after Hurricane Hugo hit.

The nonprofit provided 500 meals for families with nowhere to go, and now, thousands of people across the grand strand can have a hot meal for the holidays.

Volunteers will spend the next week cooking 21,000 pounds of chicken and all the fixings on the side, but they would like your help with dessert.

You can bring in single-wrapped goodies to make someone’s holiday meal even sweeter.

If you reserve a meal, you’ll receive half a baked piece of chicken, corn, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.

Michael Arakas has volunteered with the Community Christmas Dinner for around 22 years and said every meal served makes a difference.

“My parents always taught me to give back to the community, and you can really see the appreciation in their faces and just their whole demeanor changes when they come in here,” said Arakas.

The nonprofit relies on donations to help make the dinner happen every year, and Arakas said donations have been especially helpful this year with the increased price of food.

Alan Gramet has volunteered with the Community Christmas Dinner for 10 years and said everyone is welcome.

“People that come to this dinner aren’t necessarily poor. They’re people that have nothing else to do or no one to share their dinner with, so it makes an impact. I’ve seen people who really don’t have enough to eat. I’ve got plenty to give and I just don’t believe that people should be hungry,” said Gramet.

The nonprofit said they hope to get back to sharing the big meal in person next year since they started pick-up and deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Christmas Dinner is taking place on Christmas eve this year, and you have until Friday, December 23 to reserve a meal.

To reserve your meal for pick up, or delivery for those without transportation, call (843) 781-1326.

Here are the eight locations for meal pickups and times:

· St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church: 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

· Belin Memorial United Methodist Church: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

· Trinity United Methodist Church: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

· Crossway Church: 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

· Nichols Town Hall 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

· Fair Bluff Baptist Church: 8:00 a.m. until

· Harvest Church: 9:00 a.m. until

· Mt. Tabor Manna Café: 9:00 a.m. until

