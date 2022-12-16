UConn, Marshall arrive for upcoming Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - UConn and Marshall arrived in the Grand Strand on Thursday ahead of the third-annual Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Huskies and Thundering Herd are both ready for a weekend full of fun a the beach before the game kicks off Monday at Brooks Stadium.

“This is just as good as the national championship to us,” said Charles Huff, head coach of Marshall.

ESPN added the bowl game to its schedule in 2020, the games featured matchups from three conference partners Conference-USA, Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

This year’s match welcomes in the Marshall (8-4) and UConn (6-6) who are enjoying this warmer weather and a trip to the beach right before Christmas.

“Our students are very excited to be here this was one of the team goals to get to a bowl game,” said Jim Mora, head coach at UConn.

Along with the teams, each school’s marching bands and their fans will also be enjoying some time eating and local restaurants and hanging out at popular locations like Broadway at the Beach and 810 Billiards and Bowl in North Myrtle Beach.

Jonathan Paris, Executive Director of Sports Tourism for the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, says the bowl game generates $3.5 million for the Grand Strand area.

“We think we have a great destination and the teams who have come the last two years have been excited about coming to the beach,” said Paris.

Last year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl attendance was roughly 6,200 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Paris says they’re excited to see how many people come out this year.

“We want to see an increase in fans and even locals who can enjoy a bowl game right in their backyard,” he said.

