Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

UConn, Marshall arrive for upcoming Myrtle Beach Bowl

By Ian Klein
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - UConn and Marshall arrived in the Grand Strand on Thursday ahead of the third-annual Myrtle Beach Bowl.

The Huskies and Thundering Herd are both ready for a weekend full of fun a the beach before the game kicks off Monday at Brooks Stadium.

“This is just as good as the national championship to us,” said Charles Huff, head coach of Marshall.

ESPN added the bowl game to its schedule in 2020, the games featured matchups from three conference partners Conference-USA, Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

This year’s match welcomes in the Marshall (8-4) and UConn (6-6) who are enjoying this warmer weather and a trip to the beach right before Christmas.

“Our students are very excited to be here this was one of the team goals to get to a bowl game,” said Jim Mora, head coach at UConn.

Along with the teams, each school’s marching bands and their fans will also be enjoying some time eating and local restaurants and hanging out at popular locations like Broadway at the Beach and 810 Billiards and Bowl in North Myrtle Beach.

Jonathan Paris, Executive Director of Sports Tourism for the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, says the bowl game generates $3.5 million for the Grand Strand area.

“We think we have a great destination and the teams who have come the last two years have been excited about coming to the beach,” said Paris.

Last year’s Myrtle Beach Bowl attendance was roughly 6,200 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Paris says they’re excited to see how many people come out this year.

“We want to see an increase in fans and even locals who can enjoy a bowl game right in their backyard,” he said.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

A student at a school in Newberry was found non-responsive but breathing on Monday.
‘Mixing drugs and sweets’: SC student found non-responsive after eating cereal bar edible at school
Life-threatening injuries reported in Myrtle Beach crash, police say
VIDEO: UConn, Marshall arrive for upcoming Myrtle Beach Bowl
VIDEO: UConn, Marshall arrive for upcoming Myrtle Beach Bowl
VIDEO: Missing Florence County man found dead, coroner says
VIDEO: Missing Florence County man found dead, coroner says