NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect

NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect(Cumberland County Sheriff)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street.

The deputy was investigating a robbery at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect when a drunk driver hit him.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said the deputy was walking when tragically hit at 2:46 a.m.

Deputies on the scene immediately administered lifesaving efforts and the deputy was transported by ambulance to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, Wright said.

The drunk driver made it to the Waffle House, where the driver was caught and taken into custody.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol are the investigating agencies.

“We ask the community to join us as we pray for our deputy’s family,” said Wright.

