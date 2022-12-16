Doctors seeing more hospital visits across the Grand Strand amid holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Doctors across the Grand Strand are seeing an increase in hospital visits. They say the reasons vary and are seeing both flu cases and injuries related to holiday activities.

Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, said his hospital has seen an increase in patients within the last several weeks.

He said this is the time when they start seeing more traffic in their hospitals.

“We have had a very high census for the last several weeks leading up to the holidays, to be honest with you. In contrast to a few years ago, the last couple of years, it’s not really COVID or anything of that nature. We’re seeing a whole, just ‘you name it’, basically,” said Richardson.

As the only Level I Adult and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Horry and Georgetown Counties, Grand Strand Medical Center are also seeing an increase in trauma-related visits to the ER during the holiday season. These can range from traffic accidents to injuries from falls off ladders and roofs.

Hospitals have also seen an influx of patients coming over the holiday season after having too much alcohol.

Another factor bringing patients to hospitals this holiday season? Stress.

“You put some extra activity, you add stress,” said Richardson. “And I could see how this could precipitate some events, absolutely.”

