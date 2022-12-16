Submit a Tip
Darlington County men face 5 counts attempted murder after firing into home with children inside

Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton
Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton(DARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody after shooting in a home and leading Darlington County deputies on a car chase.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Kant drive after two suspects reportedly opened fire. There were five people inside the home including a one-year-old, two-year-old and four-year-old children.

Deputies attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle leaving the scene; however, the suspects fled, leading deputies on a chase.

Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were arrested and each charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.

This case is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

