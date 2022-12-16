Police: 1 hurt in crash, section of Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed off part of Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to police.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened in the area of Pine Island Road.

As a result, the section of Highway 15 between Pine Island Road and Pridgen Road has been closed.

MBPD Sgt. Tom Vest later told WMBF News that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He also said only one vehicle was involved.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.