Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when firefighters arrived much of the house was engulfed in flames.

One person was found dead inside the home.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as Patricia Brady. He said an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Bostic said there were no other injuries from the house fire.

He added that Midway Fire Rescue was called in to help cover other calls for service in the area while Georgetown County Fire and EMS worked to get the house fire under control.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
3 hurt in Carolina Forest-area crash
3 hurt after multi-car crash in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Volunteers prep annual Grand Strand Community Christmas dinner for 14,500
Richard Lee Johnson
Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling childrens’ Christmas presents
Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton
Darlington County men face 5 counts attempted murder after firing into home with children inside
Surveillance video shows a thief breaking the glass door at Benjamin's Bakery, go into the...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows thief throwing rock through Benjamin’s Bakery, stealing donation box