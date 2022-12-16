Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road.

Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when firefighters arrived much of the house was engulfed in flames.

One person was found dead inside the home.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victim as Patricia Brady. He said an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Bostic said there were no other injuries from the house fire.

He added that Midway Fire Rescue was called in to help cover other calls for service in the area while Georgetown County Fire and EMS worked to get the house fire under control.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.