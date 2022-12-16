Alex Murdaugh indicted by grand jury on tax evasion charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina grand jury issued new indictments against Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney accused of killing his wife and youngest son.

On Friday Murdaugh was indicted for nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General, Murdaugh didn’t report $6.9 million in income earned through illegal acts. Murdaugh reportedly owes $486,819 in state taxes.

Altogether Murdaugh is facing 99 charges for indictments accusing him of defrauding nearly $9 million from victims.

Murdaugh is also charged with murder in the slayings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. His murder trial is set to begin on Jan. 23.

