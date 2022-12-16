Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Alex Murdaugh indicted by grand jury on tax evasion charges

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina grand jury issued new indictments against Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney accused of killing his wife and youngest son.

On Friday Murdaugh was indicted for nine counts of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General, Murdaugh didn’t report $6.9 million in income earned through illegal acts. Murdaugh reportedly owes $486,819 in state taxes.

Altogether Murdaugh is facing 99 charges for indictments accusing him of defrauding nearly $9 million from victims.

Murdaugh is also charged with murder in the slayings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. His murder trial is set to begin on Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
Money generic
Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Volunteers prep annual Grand Strand Community Christmas dinner for 14,500
More than 300 volunteers have been hard at work in the kitchen preparing for the 34th Community...
Volunteers preparing 14,500 meals for annual Community Christmas Dinner
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
Sunny and cooler.
FIRST ALERT: Much cooler through the weekend