Spring Valley High School releases statement regarding racist vandalism spray painted in restroom

A racist statement was spray painted in a Spring Valley student restroom
A racist statement was spray painted in a Spring Valley student restroom((WIS TV))
By Marcus Flowers and Ashley Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County District Two high school is investigating a racist statement spray painted in a student restroom.

Principal Jeff Temoney released a statement regarding the incident:

Dear Spring Valley High Families,

I’m reaching out to you tonight to share information about an investigation underway at our school. This afternoon hateful, racist messages were discovered written in a student restroom. The messages were immediately removed and all restrooms were checked to ensure that no other areas were defaced. District and school administration will continue to investigate to find those responsible.

The graffiti was deeply offensive to our entire community, and it’s important for you to know that Spring Valley High will not tolerate students being targeted based on their race. We strive to make our school a healthy learning environment where students grow and thrive. This kind of behavior is inconsistent with Richland Two’s core values of Learning, Character, Community and Joy and with our school mission of providing a secure environment and innovative educational experiences that will empower our students to achieve excellence and to take responsibility for their lives, their learning, and the world in which they live.

Sincerely,

Jeff Temoney

Principal

This story is still developing.

