‘Shocked he is still alive:’ NC shelter trying to save emaciated dog

The pup, now named Tofu, has been starving for months, according to Brother Wolf employees.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The staff at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said after evaluating an emaciated dog transferred to their facility, they are “shocked he is still alive.”

The pup, now named Tofu, has been starving for months, according to Brother Wolf employees. They posted photos on social media that show his bones protruding and said Tofu has lost a lot of muscle in his hind legs.

Shelter employees said they are "shocked" Tofu is still alive after evaluating the starving...
Shelter employees said they are "shocked" Tofu is still alive after evaluating the starving dog's condition.(Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)

Brother Wolf said they do not know who is responsible for Tofu’s condition. He was at a partner shelter briefly before being transferred to Brother Wolf because they have the resources to introduce the slow feeding protocol he needs to regain weight.

As he recovers, Tofu will be placed in a foster home.

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue asked the community for help with donations for his treatment. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

