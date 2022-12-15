Police make 2 additional arrests in connection to Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested two more people who they said opened fire along a street in Conway last week.

Gary Salters, 21, and George Salters, 18, were arrested on Wednesday.

Both face four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants show that Gary and George Salters were two of four people who got into an altercation on Dec. 4 before firing shots in a yard along Rufus Street.

Two vehicles were hit and several shell casings were later found at the scene.

Messiah Gaskins and the juvenile were arrested by police last week in connection to the shooting.

Messiah Gaskins (JRLDC)

Gary and George Salters remain at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and as of 11:30 a.m., no bond has been set.

