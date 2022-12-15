Police investigate shooting in Florence; no reported injuries

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.

Capt. Mike Brandt said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Coit Street, which is off West Darlington Street.

He said at this point there are no reported injuries.

Brandt said he is working to gather more information on the shooting.

