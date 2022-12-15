Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police investigate shooting in Florence; no reported injuries

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.

Capt. Mike Brandt said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Coit Street, which is off West Darlington Street.

He said at this point there are no reported injuries.

Brandt said he is working to gather more information on the shooting.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn

Latest News

Gary Salters, George Salters
Police make 2 additional arrests in connection to Conway shooting
VIDEO: 1 shot at Ocean Boulevard motel; suspects ran off
Police: 1 shot at Ocean Boulevard motel; suspects ran off
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off
.
VIDEO: Conway Police Department fully staffed for first time in 30 years