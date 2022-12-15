Police: Burglar steals donation bucket from Benjamin’s Bakery in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said a burglary stole from a donation bucket at a popular Surfside Beach bakery early Thursday.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said the incident happened at Benjamin’s Bakery on 3rd Avenue South when a suspect entered the business at around 3:45 a.m.

The suspect reportedly entered the bakery by smashing the glass inside the front door before stealing the donation bucket. The bucket contained an unspecified amount of cash, according to police.

SSBPD described the suspect as being between 5′6″ and 5′10″ and was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, khaki cargo pants, black tennis shoes and a blue or black ski cap.

Authorities also shared surveillance footage from the incident. Nearby residents are also asked to share any footage they may have from 3-5 a.m. Thursday.

PLEASE SHARE! Request for assistance in Benjamin's Bakery burglary: The Surfside Beach Police Department responded to a... Posted by Surfside Beach Police Department Surfside Beach, South Carolina on Thursday, December 15, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368.

