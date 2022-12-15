Pepsi Bottling expanding operations to North Myrtle Beach; will retain, create new jobs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A major company in Horry County will be relocating to another part of the county while investing more money and creating more jobs.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures (PBV), a leading bottle manufacturer, distributor and seller for Pepsi products, announced on Thursday it plans to invest $15 million in Horry County and expand.

PBV has been operating out of its distribution warehouse in Conway since 2009.

With this expansion, the company will relocate to the new Palmetto Coast Industrial Park off Water Tower Road in North Myrtle Beach.

“The City of North Myrtle Beach is proud to welcome Pepsi Bottling Ventures to our great City. Pepsi Bottling Ventures has a long history of success and growth in Horry County, and we are happy to be a part of this new expansion,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

The company will construct a nearly 165,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art warehouse that will accommodate increased customer and consumer demand and will allow for future growth.

The expansion will allow the company to retain over 145 jobs while also creating 27 new jobs.

“Pepsi has been a staple of Horry County for more than 20 years. When we learned of their plans for growth, we accepted the challenge to assist in their expansion. Our council is committed to supporting our existing industry, retaining jobs and creating jobs,” said Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner.

The new Horry County facility is the company’s only South Carolina location.

The expansion is expected to be completed in late 2023.

CLICK HERE if you’re interested in joining the Pepsi team at the Horry County location.

