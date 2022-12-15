Submit a Tip
Pee Dee Regional Center worker accused of hitting resident’s side, stomach several times

Terry Cooper
Terry Cooper(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A worker at a center meant to help those with disabilities and special needs is accused of hitting one of the residents.

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 33-year-old Terry Cooper Jr. on Thursday and charged him with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Arrest warrants show that on Dec. 7, while working at the Pee Dee Regional Center, Cooper hit a resident in the side and stomach several times.

The Pee Dee Regional Center, which is operated by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, requested that SLED investigate the case.

Cooper was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday after posting a $7,500 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

