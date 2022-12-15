New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community.

The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility.

For Lake City Community Hospital, Friday will mark the final day of operations. MUSC said the hospital’s financial situation resulted in an early closure, weeks before the Black River Medical Center officially opens in January.

Approximately 80% of employees from both Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg General Hospital will join the new Black River Medical Center.

Dr. Toney Graham III will be one of them, saying it will provide better services for the rural community.

“It’s always been my belief and vision that academic health care should be integrated throughout the state. It’s a unique opportunity for people in rural communities to be connected to our only academic medical center in the state,” said Graham.

Graham also said he’s looking for ways for the new hospital to provide transportation services for patients in need.

“We are making sure that health care is accessible to everyone through the community. One way or the other,” he said.

Meanwhile, the future of the old Lake City Community Hospital remains uncertain. In a statement, the hospital said there are no immediate plans for the future of the building but hopes it can become another type of medical center.

