Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why

Money generic
Money generic(Gray)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Most South Carolina workers may see more money in their paychecks next year.

It’s because less state taxes will be withheld from their paychecks because of adjustments made to the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Earlier this year, legislators voted to reduce the top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5%. In November, the SCDOR updated its Withholding Tax Tables for 2023, taking the tax cut into account. These tables are used by employers to determine how much South Carolina Income Tax is to be taken out of a worker’s paycheck.

The size of the change will depend on a variety of factors, including how much each worker makes and how often they are paid. Also, the withholding adjustments only impact state income taxes, not federal, local or other state taxes.

The SCDOR provided an example of someone who makes an annual salary of $39,000 and takes three allowances. Using 2022 tax rates and Withholding tables, this taxpayer would have $1,378.86 in Withholding. But using 2023 tax rates and Withholding tables, the Withholding table would be $757.35, which equals an additional $621.51 total in their paychecks throughout the year.

Taxpayers should see the impact of the new Withholding Tax tables when they receive their paychecks starting Jan. 1, 2023, and when they file their 2023 Individual Income Tax returns in 2024.

CLICK HERE to view the 2022 and 2023 SC Withholding Tax Formulas.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Tabitha Tatum with her son Maverick when he was an infant.
‘Something wasn’t right’: Grand Strand mother shares story on importance of monitoring child while at daycare
Jennifer Ferguson, 46, was charged with failing to report a death.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
MBPD presence at Ocean Blvd. motel
MBPD: 1 shot at condos along Ocean Boulevard; suspects ran off
North Charleston Police responded to a report of an accident around 6:20 a.m. on Rivers Avenue...
Police: Man fatally shoots himself in the groin while attempting U-turn

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Get to wrapping and make sure your holiday packages ship in time
Lottery tickets
‘I’m going to invest in my business’: Myrtle Beach man wins $1M lotto on way to work
Police investigate shooting in Florence; no reported injuries
Cherrion Monesha White
Missing Florence mother, 1-year-old child found safe, police say