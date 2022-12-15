Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $429 mil for Friday’s drawing

Submit a Tip
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $429 million for Friday’s drawing
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise as it stands at $429 million for Friday night’s drawing.

One lucky winner will have the choice of taking home the $429 million as an annuity or $233.6 million in cash, according to the Lottery.

“The Mega Millions game offers life-changing jackpots and Friday’s $429 million prize certainly qualifies as that,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “For all our players trying for the big jackpot on Friday, make sure to play smart. Remember it only takes one ticket to win the whole thing.”

The Lottery said the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

